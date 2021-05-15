Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 110,150 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,085 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 110,150 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

TRIP stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

