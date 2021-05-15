Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of NewMarket worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock opened at $352.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $332.45 and a twelve month high of $458.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

