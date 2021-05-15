Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.29 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

