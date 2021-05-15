Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 14,940 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of EnerSys worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter worth $141,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

