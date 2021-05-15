Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,179 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Crane worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $98.54 on Friday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.