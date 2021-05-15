Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,417 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.45 and a 200-day moving average of $211.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

