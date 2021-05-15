Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 27,225 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

