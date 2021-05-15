Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

