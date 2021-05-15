Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.