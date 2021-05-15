Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

