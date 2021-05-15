Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 139.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,205 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

