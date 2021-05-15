Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $20.14 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

