Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up about 4.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kohl’s worth $21,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

