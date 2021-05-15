Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

DVN stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

