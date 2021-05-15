Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,478 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 63.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after purchasing an additional 431,517 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of -109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

