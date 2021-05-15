Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,505,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 77.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.