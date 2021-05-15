Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.51 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.73 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.10.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

