Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

