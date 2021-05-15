Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.