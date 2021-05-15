Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,637 Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Precision Drilling as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $373.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

