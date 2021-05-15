Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

