Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $258.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.40 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

