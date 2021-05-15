Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,962 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

UPS opened at $216.38 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.