Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 655 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 56.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,205,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $467.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.44 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.51 and a 200-day moving average of $399.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

