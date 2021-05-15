Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 7,344 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,814,000 after buying an additional 380,145 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,626,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,763,000 after buying an additional 251,968 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

