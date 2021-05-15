Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

