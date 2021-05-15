Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.