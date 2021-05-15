Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Takes $2.20 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after buying an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

