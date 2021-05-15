Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce sales of $317.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.20 million. Green Dot posted sales of $300.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Green Dot stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Green Dot has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,790 shares of company stock worth $14,363,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

