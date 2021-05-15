Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

