GreenPower Achieves Market Cap of $84.06 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. GreenPower has a total market cap of $84.06 million and $246.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GreenPower has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

