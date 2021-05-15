Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

