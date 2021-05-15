Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,323.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $764.27 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,523.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,600.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,268.86 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

