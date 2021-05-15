Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,603 shares of company stock worth $5,386,945. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

