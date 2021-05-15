Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,294 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after purchasing an additional 390,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders have sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

