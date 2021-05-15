Grin (GRIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.27 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Grin has a market capitalization of $56.08 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,088.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.75 or 0.07968733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.40 or 0.02514624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00637321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00209718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.14 or 0.00861993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.41 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.76 or 0.00596390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 73,176,900 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

