Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter.

GPI stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

