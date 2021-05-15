Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.75

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and traded as high as $24.52. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 11,786 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

