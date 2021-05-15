Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Guess’ worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

