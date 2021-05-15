Guider One Day Trading Volume Reaches $141.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $54,284.41 and $141.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00088623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.99 or 0.01122739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00114859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

