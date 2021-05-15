Gulf Resources (GURE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

