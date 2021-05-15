GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.23 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $84.70 million and approximately $59.23 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001002 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,235,214 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

