Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $516,165.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00089577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01144165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00066899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00114516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061295 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 213,703,514 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

