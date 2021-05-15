Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Halliburton worth $169,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

