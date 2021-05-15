Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 245.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.12 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.80. The firm has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

