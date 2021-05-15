Hamel Associates Inc. Buys 1,315 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 75.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $390.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.