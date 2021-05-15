Hamel Associates Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.