Hamel Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

