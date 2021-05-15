Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.