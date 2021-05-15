Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $182.49 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.53 or 0.07843486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.30 or 0.02505343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.00636801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00202889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00821114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.94 or 0.00662638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00579663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 385,013,526 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.