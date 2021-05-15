Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $25,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,100,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

